DPM Phumtham says he can dissolve House

Phumtham Wechayachai

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed the Council of State's (CoS) opinion about the acting prime minister's power to dissolve the House of Representatives as just one of many legal views.

His remarks on Monday followed media reports that the CoS told the July 3 special cabinet meeting that an acting prime minister had no legal authority to dissolve the House.

Mr Phumtham, who is currently serving as the acting prime minister, said the CoS' opinion, given by its secretary-general, does not constitute a formal stance and is being treated as one of several legal views being considered after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from duty, pending a court ruling.

Ms Paetongtarn is accused of ethical misconduct over the leaked recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen about the ongoing border dispute.

Questions have now arisen as to whether Mr Phumtham has the power to dissolve the House should Ms Paetongtarn eventually be removed from office by the Constitutional Court.

According to Mr Phumtham, his power to dissolve the House is not the issue to focus on at this stage.

"What we should focus on is how to work and deliver to fully secure public confidence. We should avoid [creating] uncertainty and speculation," he said.

PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said at this week's cabinet meeting, there was discussion on the acting prime minister's scope, but nothing more.

Addressing a call by a group of northeastern MPs that cabinet ministers who are list-MPs should give up their MP status to allow those further down the list to move up and take their places, Mr Phumtham said the proposal was worth consideration.

The proposal is intended to prevent a lack of quorum that has scuppered a number of House meetings recently, especially after the Bhumjaithai Party exited the coalition and left the government with a slim majority. He added that cabinet ministers whose role in the House is limited should step back to focus fully on ministerial work.

"The proposal shouldn't create a problem and should be considered," he said.

PM's Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen on Monday agreed that list-MPs should step aside after being appointed cabinet ministers, saying he plans to resign as a list-MP following his appointment.