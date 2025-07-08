Phumtham questions BJT-PP pact

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, front left, meets People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, centre, and other opposition party leaders at parliament last week. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Veteran Pheu Thai politician Phumtham Wechayachai cast doubt on the People's Party's (PP) plan to form an alliance with the Bhumjaithai Party to push its attempt to rewrite the constitution, saying the former coalition partner had a track record of undermining its efforts to revise the charter.

Mr Phumtham, currently the acting prime minister, made the remark on Monday after being asked to comment on the PP's plan to back Bhumjaithai leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, as interim premier if the Constitutional Court decides to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office.

The Constitutional Court suspended Ms Paetongtarn as premier pending a ruling on the leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen about the Thai-Cambodian border row. Speaking to the press on Monday, he said he doubted Bhumjaithai would help the PP push its charter amendment proposal.

"Are they certain that the PP can work with Bhumjaithai to amend the charter? The party's MPs walked out of the chamber, saying they weren't ready to support changes to the constitution. How can the PP be confident that they will have changed their tune in six months?" he said.

He was referring to a joint sitting of MPs and senators early this year that was called to discuss charter amendment bills submitted by various parties. MPs from the Bhumjaithai Party, a coalition member at that time, staged a walkout.

Bhumjaithai claimed the amendment process could violate the constitution, due to a 2021 court ruling which requires a referendum before initiating a charter drafting process.