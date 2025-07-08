Bhumjaithai challenges Pheu Thai to dump casino plan for good

Cabinet agrees to withdraw bill from parliament to create ‘time for public understanding’

Protesters against the Entertainment Complex Bill rally near Government House on July 2. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Bhumjaithai Party has accused the governing Pheu Thai Party of lacking sincerity following its decision to remove a bill to promote casinos from parliament.

Bhumjaithai spokeswoman Boonthida Somchai called the move to withdraw the bill a political tactic to avoid a defeat in the House of Representatives, which would force the government to dissolve parliament or resign.

The Ubon Ratchathani MP made the statement after the end of a party meeting an which members reaffirmed their intention to kill the bill.

The 69-MP Bhumjaithai Party is now part of the opposition after a falling-out over cabinet positions led it to exit the coalition.

Pheu Thai on Monday confirmed on the withdrawal of the Entertainment Complex Bill, which was scheduled to be introduced on Wednesday. It claimed more understanding was needed for public support of the highly contentious draft.

The withdrawal had been anticipated after Bhumjaithai moved to the opposition benches, leaving the coalition government with a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The administration now controls 261 seats against 234 by the opposition, making passage of the bill risky.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the withdrawal.

“The draft bill in question involves issues that require time for public understanding,” government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said after the cabinet meeting.

“It is therefore appropriate to withdraw this draft bill from parliament’s deliberation,” he said without indicating when it might be reconsidered.

The crux of the bill is the establishment of casino venues inside integrated entertainment complexes to promote tourism and woo gamblers to the country.

Ms Boonthida said Bhumjaithai was confident some government MPs would vote against the bill had it been put for vote in parliament.

Pheu Thai initially hoped to attract at least 100 billion baht in new investment in casinos and entertainment complexes, and expected foreign tourist arrivals to rise by up to 10%.

However, the plan has faced more opposition than its promoters anticipated, with a January opinion poll showing a majority of the public disapproving of the idea.

Some political parties and other prominent figures have also argued that building a gambling industry would worsen social problems.