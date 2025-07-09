Phumtham defends reshuffle

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai arrives at Government House for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Chanat Katanyu

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted that the decision to replace several senior ministry officials with known ties to the Bhumjaithai Party wasn't politically motivated, saying the move was taken to improve administrative performance.

The veteran Pheu Thai politician, who is also the acting prime minister, made the remarks on Tuesday after government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced the cabinet had approved the reshuffle of several positions within the Interior Ministry.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, who was the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA), was made an inspector-general of the Interior Ministry. He will be replaced by Chiang Mai governor, Nirat Wongsitthithavorn.

Similarly, Narucha Kosasivilai, director-general of the Department of Local Administration, was appointed an inspector-general of the ministry. He will be succeeded by Phetchaburi governor, Phopchanok Chalanukroh.

Mr Phumtham insisted the move was not politically motivated and dismissed speculation which claimed both men were removed from their posts due to their close ties with his predecessor, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai.

Bhumjaithai withdrew from the government coalition after Pheu Thai moved to reclaim the Interior Ministry from Bhumjaithai's control, following a rift between the former coalition partners.

Mr Phumtham stressed that the appointments were based on their performance, especially in combating narcotics under the "Seal Stop Safe" policy.

"There is no colour [political affiliation], just the colour of the Interior Ministry," he said.

"Those who are active will be recognised, while those playing golf all day won't."

Asked if the government is planning to reshuffle other positions within the Interior Ministry, Mr Phumtham said it will depend on the officials' performance in the next three months.

When asked to explain why the government moved to replace the director-general of DoPA, who only has two months left until his mandatory retirement in October, Mr Phumtham said it had to do with his handling of administrative issues, such as the ID card shortages in Buri Ram.

As for rumours claiming the Chiang Mai governor landed the DoPA chief post based on his affiliation with the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Mr Phumtham said the appointment was based on Mr Nirat's handling of the recent floods in the province.