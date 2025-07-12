Piyabutr slams MPs over S112 amnesty

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement (Photo:Piyabutr Saengkanokkul Facebook account)

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement, criticised politicians for not backing an amnesty for lese majeste offences as the House of Representatives began deliberating five bills aimed at fostering reconciliation and granting amnesty for political offences.

On his Facebook account, Mr Piyabutr wrote on Friday that politicians were reluctant to support an amnesty for political expression, including cases involving Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, because they did not have "permission".

He said these politicians were concerned about being stripped of permission to be in government or the opportunity to become the government. He suggested that had they been given the green light, many would have reversed their stance.

Mr Piyabutr said one of the responsibilities of MPs is to make laws, which raises the question as to who these MPs represent if his assumption is true. He said that politicians in this day and age were more "cowardly" than those in the past.

His criticism drew a strong backlash from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a list-MP from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, which also proposed a reconciliation bill called the "Promote Peaceful Society Bill".

He accused Mr Piyabutr of distorting facts and stirring divisiveness, saying political legitimacy was given by the people who selected the MPs to represent them in the House, so any amnesty bill must be thoroughly examined.

Mr Thanakorn defended the UTN-sponsored bill, which was criticised by People's Party (PP) list-MP Rangsiman Rome during the debate as being selective and tailored to certain groups.

He said the party's version sought to grant amnesty to general political offences that were non-violent in nature and that an independent committee would be appointed to screen amnesty cases to ensure fairness.

He said that lese majeste offences were a national security issue and granting amnesty could encourage more violations.

He urged Mr Piyabutr and Mr Rangsiman to stop using radicalism to deepen divisiveness. "Stop throwing tantrums when things don't go your way. Change your mindset to be in line with constitutional principles. Don't see every case as a political case," he said.

Phai Lik, secretary-general of the Klatham Party, said the party did not support any amnesty for lese majeste offences. Its "Promote Peaceful Society Bill" was among the five bills being examined.