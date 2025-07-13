Thaksin invite 'breaches ethics'

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrive at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok for a soft power forum on July 9. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is being urged to investigate Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira after he invited former premier Thaksin Shinawatra to participate in a high-level discussion about US tariffs with the government.

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said he submitted a letter to the NACC on Saturday, seeking an investigation into Mr Pichai, who doubles as deputy prime minister, after he admitted inviting Thaksin to a policy advisory meeting at the Government House residence in Ban Phitsanulok on Friday.

Mr Ruangkrai asked whether this may constitute a breach of ethical standards for government officials since Thaksin holds no position in the government and so was ineligible to attend the meeting.

Critics also slammed Thaksin over his alleged interference in government affairs.

Mr Pichai said after the meeting on Friday that Thaksin was invited to attend because of his extensive experience and expertise in economic matters.

The meeting was convened to discuss Thailand's response to US President Donald Trump's proposal of a 36% tariff on imported Thai goods.

In his letter on Saturday, Mr Ruangrai outlined a number of points, referencing both the code of ethics for high-ranking officials and precedents set by Supreme Court rulings on ethical violations.

Mr Pichai's admission that he had invited Thaksin to the meeting alone warrants scrutiny from the NACC, the activist said.

The petitioner added that under the law, judges, heads of independent agencies and senior officials must act with honesty and integrity, keep clear of conflicts of interest, uphold the rule of law and public morality, maintain confidentiality and respect differing opinions in meetings and avoid any behaviour that could tarnish the dignity of their office.

Mr Ruangrai said inviting Thaksin -- who has no formal role in the government -- into official discussions may violate multiple ethical provisions, including those pertaining to bad faith, conflicts of interest and the reputation of the ministerial office.

Mr Pichai's actions could be regarded as degrading the image and dignity of his role as minister, potentially affecting public trust in the cabinet, he said.

At a recent "55 Years of Nation" forum, Thaksin hinted at influencing government policy. Mr Ruangrai urged the NACC to consider the video as supporting evidence.

Allowing such conduct to go unchecked may set precedence for other cabinet members to invite external individuals to participate in sensitive discussions without legal justification, he said.

Former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit defended Thaksin's presence at the meeting, which was attended by economic ministers, former cabinet members and the prime minister's policy advisory team.

Mr Prompong said Thaksin, as a two-time former prime minister, offered valuable insight into Thailand's looming trade challenge: a 36% tariff by the United States set to take effect on Aug 1.

Early discussions were necessary to seek solutions and initiate possible negotiations with Washington, he said.