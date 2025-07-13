Thammanat calm amid coalition storm

Thammanat Prompao

Capt Thammanat Prompao, chief adviser to the Klatham Party, says he is confident the coalition government will carry on despite its slim majority, while declaring the party's goal of winning at least 70 seats in the next election.

Speaking on Saturday, Capt Thammanat drew a comparison to the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, which also operated with a narrow margin, adding he had successfully managed MPs' votes during that time.

If the coalition partners could stay unified and continue to hold open discussions about their numbers, the government could survive any quorum challenges that crop up, he said.

"Since entering politics since 1998, when I was with the Thai Rak Thai Party, I've witnessed a great deal," he said.

"I'm on the inside and understand whether the situation is manageable. This is something we must discuss with our coalition partners. Stability hinges on the ruling coalition holding hands."

Addressing his relationship with Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) leader Anutin Charnvirakul, Capt Thammanat said they still speak just as they did before and he has never treated anyone as a political enemy.

When asked about former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's remarks regarding the possibility of the BJT rejoining the coalition, Capt Thammanat stated: "In politics, nothing is certain. There are no true friends or permanent enemies."

Regarding contingency plans should the political crisis involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra not be resolved quickly, he said this would be a key topic at the next coalition meeting.

He also stressed his commitment to ensuring the consistent support of more than 30 MPs under his supervision for every vote.

He added the government was not at a dead end and the slim majority served as a constant reminder for MPs to be prepared for every vote and that all coalition parties should keep their members in line.

In a separate address at the launch of Klatham's seminar, "Dare To Do," Capt Thammanat made similar comments.

He said a party, which began with just four MPs, now has 20 as it continues to grow. "This party belongs to the brave, the bold, the doers -- not those who overthink or are overly meticulous," he declared.

He also announced the party has an eyes on the North, Northeast and South -- and especially the province of Phangnga, where he promised a landslide victory for the Klatham.