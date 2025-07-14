Police send Hun Sen’s leaked phone call case to prosecutors, Interpol notice possible

Listen to this article

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, hands the case to Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General at the office in Bangkok on Monday. (Police photo)

Cyber crime investigation police on Monday sent their case concerning a leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to public prosecutors, who are considering requesting Interpol arrest warrants.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, submitted a 50-page file of the case at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) in Bangkok on Monday morning. The file was based on a complaint from Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, who sought legal action against the user of the Facebook account named Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia.

The complainant accused the account user of threatening national security and other criminal offences for releasing a 17-minute-long audio recording of a phone call between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said that the case concerned an offence outside Thailand and was thus under the direct responsibility of the attorney-general. He said that the accused wrongdoers were the administrators of the Facebook account. He refused to say if Hun Sen was among the accused.

Receiving the case, OAG spokesman Sakkasem Nisaiyok said the attorney-general will decide if the case has enough evidence to be brought to a court. If there is sufficient evidence, the case will go to the Criminal Court and if the defendants fail to appear Thai officials will seek arrest warrants from Interpol.