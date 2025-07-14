Thailand’s anti-graft agency set to probe suspended PM Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's suspended prime minister, during the Splash Soft Power Forum in Bangkok, July 9, 2025. (Bloomberg photo)

Thailand’s anti-graft agency plans to probe allegations of ethical misconduct against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to local media reports, adding to the leader’s growing legal woes stemming her controversial handling of a border dispute.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission’s decision on Monday to launch a full panel investigation followed a preliminary inquiry, several Thai media outlets reported. The probe stems from accusations by a group of senators that Ms Paetongtarn seriously violated or failed to uphold ethical standards as outlined in the constitution.

If the panel determines that there is sufficient evidence, it may formally charge Ms Paetongtarn and refer the case to a division of the Supreme Court for adjudication. Past rulings by the court in similar cases have led to lifelong bans on Thai politicians from holding or running for public offices.

The anti-graft investigation marks the latest challenge for Ms Paetongtarn, who has already been suspended from office by the Constitutional Court over the same allegations of ethical misconduct. These stem from remarks she made during a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen regarding a border dispute.

The youngest daughter of billionaire and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn now faces potential disqualification and removal from office if the Constitutional Court finds her guilty.

Ms Paetongtarn may seek more time to submit a defence statement to the court, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who has been appointed acting premier during her suspension. She was originally required to submit a defence statement to the court within 15 days from July 1 but may seek a two-week extension now, he said.

Ms Paetongtarn’s coalition government was plunged into a crisis when Hun Sen leaked the phone recording showing the premier siding with him rather than the Thai army while discussing solutions to a simmering border disputes. That angered conservative-leaning activists and opponents, who organised the biggest public protest in years to demand her ouster.

The court case is the biggest threat yet to Ms Paetongtarn’s nascent political career and her less-than one-year-old government. She came to power in August year after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was ousted in a similar ethics related case over an appointment of a cabinet minister.

While Ms Paetongtarn has stepped away from the top office, she still has a seat in the cabinet as the new Minister of Culture.