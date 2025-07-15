Phumtham moves to end land row

Listen to this article

Phumtham: Warns of 'consequences'

Department of Lands (DoL) director-general Pornpoth Penpas has been given seven days to explain why the department failed to comply with court rulings in the controversial Khao Kradong land dispute, Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

The dispute is centred on a 5,083-rai area in a designated forest conservation zone in Khao Kradong, Buri Ram's Muang district.

The land is claimed by both the State Railway of Thailand and several private individuals with ties to the Bhumjaithai Party, whose leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, controlled the Interior Ministry prior to the party's exit from the ruling coalition.

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the SRT and ordered the DoL to revoke the title deeds it had issued.

However, the department has yet to revoke some 900 deeds that the Supreme Court had deemed unlawful in its ruling, including 20 deeds concerning 288 rai of land that is linked to the Chidchob family, a key player in Bhumjaithai.

The failure to reclaim the land prompted Mr Phumtham, who took over as Interior Minister on July 2, to take action.

He said he had sent a formal letter to Mr Pornpoth, demanding that he explain the department's non-compliance with the rulings issued by the Supreme and Administrative courts.

"If no clear explanation is provided, a fact-finding committee will be formed," he said.

He said any official found to have acted improperly and/or abused their position will face consequences, including the DoL chief.

Asked whether the investigation could extend to other controversial land cases, such as the Shinawatra family's Alpine Golf Course, Mr Phumtham said all land disputes would be pursued equally.

As Interior Minister, Mr Phumtham said he has roughly outlined the division of the ministerial duties.

He will oversee departments such as Public Works, Provincial Administration, and affiliated agencies like the Provincial Electricity and Waterworks authorities.

He also retains final authority over cases involving budgets.

While Dech-it Khaothong, a deputy interior minister, will oversee the DoL, local administrations, and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.