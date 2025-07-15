Hospital, prison staff to testify in Thaksin probe

Listen to this article

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions is set to summon Corrections Department and prison hospital officials to provide testimony on former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's hospital stay on Tuesday.

The court will summon senior officials from the department and the hospital to justify procedures that allowed Thaksin to remain at the Police General Hospital (PGH) for months, shortly after his return to Thailand to serve a sentence for multiple corruption-related convictions.

According to court records, the hearing pertains to the enforcement of Thaksin's final sentence. Those expected to testify include the director-general of the Corrections Department, a deputy department director-general, a former director of the Bangkok Remand Prison, and a former director of the Department of Corrections Hospital.

The Supreme Court has granted limited access to the public and media, allowing attendance during the hearing but strictly prohibiting note-taking or dissemination of witness testimonies or documents presented in court.

Additional hearings have already been scheduled. On Friday, two doctors from PGH who were directly responsible for Thaksin's treatment will attend; and then, one week later, two experts nominated by the Medical Council of Thailand, selected specifically for their expertise in illnesses, who were cited as grounds for Thaksin's extended hospital stay.

A final hearing date is set for July 30, having now held three rounds of witness examinations.

On June 13, testimony, taken from Manop Chomchuen, current director of the Bangkok Remand Prison, focused on the standard procedures for transferring inmates to external medical facilities.

On July 4, five witnesses, including doctors and nurses from the Medical Correctional Institution, testified regarding Thaksin's initial health assessments and care within the prison system.

On July 8, nine witnesses, including prison wardens and officers who escorted Thaksin to PGH and guarded his room, were heard by the court.

Questions have been raised about whether proper legal procedures were followed in allowing the high-profile inmate to remain outside prison custody under the guise of medical treatment.