Pheu Thai shrugs off Thaksin 'meddling'

Members of the Pheu Thai Party extend their best wishes to Thaksin Shinawatra on the occasion of the Thai New Year at the party's headquarters in April. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has brushed off accusations that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting undue influence over the government, saying the claims are politically motivated and lack substance.

"Thaksin is a knowledgeable and capable person who once helped steer the country through serious challenges. His economic expertise even enabled Thailand to repay its debts ahead of schedule," said Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai list-MP in his capacity as chief government whip. "That's why he has been invited to share his insights, not to issue directives."

Mr Wisut was responding to recent efforts to initiate legal action over Thaksin's alleged interference. "Even if he breathes a little too hard, they'll find a reason to complain," Mr Wisut said sarcastically, suggesting that such complaints have become routine and reflect personal hostility rather than genuine legal concerns.

"Intervention means issuing orders. If he were really giving instructions, I would have received a call by now, but I never have," he said. "He has knowledge in economics... There's nothing wrong with seeking advice from someone like that.

"In addition to having served as prime minister for more than a decade, he is also a seasoned businessman with global experience. His international dealings can bring benefits to the country. We should be thanking him for offering help, not filing petitions against him," he said.

Meanwhile, activist Srisuwan Janya on Monday filed a formal petition with the Election Commission, requesting an investigation into whether Pheu Thai has allowed interference from Thaksin, who is legally barred from political activities after having been convicted of a criminal offence.

The petition alleges that Thaksin engaged in major activities that could be construed as influencing Pheu Thai's decisions, including involvement in high-level political discussions and negotiating cabinet positions.