Key figures unfazed by axe threat

Key Pheu Thai key figures say they are unconcerned about the Election Commission (EC) possibly seeking the dissolution of the ruling party and six coalition partners in the previous government over former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra allegedly having undue political influence over them.

Pheu Thai and former coalition parties in the Srettha Thavisin administration could end up being disbanded if they are proven to have consented to Thaksin's alleged interference and manipulation, a violation of Section 29 of the organic law on parties.

The main allegation of undue political influence relates to Pheu Thai and the other Srettha coalition parties, most of which are also in the present coalition, meeting Thaksin at his Chan Song La residence on the day Mr Srettha was dismissed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court on Aug 14 last year. During that meeting, coalition members and Thaksin were said to have discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha. Thaksin also allegedly intervened in the selection of a prime ministerial candidate after Mr Srettha was removed from office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister, said he was unaware of the meeting at the time as he was away on an official visit to Kazakhstan.

He added that Mr Srettha had asked him to immediately return to Thailand upon learning of the Constitutional Court's ruling removing him as premier.

Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sarawong Thiengthong said allegations about Thaksin exerting undue influence and control over these parties were unfounded.

"Thaksin's leadership and work experience -- especially his 17 years abroad -- are well known and respected.

"People seek his counsel out of reverence, but that does not mean he controls party decisions. That's simply impossible," Mr Sorawong said.

According to sources, the EC's inquiry panel on Tuesday reviewed six petitions submitted by complainants requesting the dissolution of Pheu Thai and the six Srettha coalition parties.