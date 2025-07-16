Opposition takes aim at surplus teacher admin plan

The Education Ministry's plan to reassign surplus teachers for administrative duties has come under fire from the opposition, which is calling instead for unnecessary projects to be cut.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a list-MP from the main opposition People's Party (PP), took to Facebook to call for a more effective approach to ease the workload on teachers.

He urged the Education Ministry to focus on eliminating non-essential programmes and activities, rather than reassigning excess teachers from small schools to administrative positions.

Mr Parit was responding to recent comments by newly appointed Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, who had suggested redeploying surplus teachers from small schools (those with fewer than 40 students) to perform non-teaching tasks, such as finance, procurement, and clerical work.

The MP argued that this would be detrimental to educational quality improvement.

"If the minister's intention is to wait for these surplus teachers to retire and then reallocate those positions for hiring administrative staff instead of new teachers -- which would be the most optimistic interpretation of her interview -- this might help in the long term, but it would not address the current crisis," Mr Parit wrote.

"This is not a solution -- it's adding to the problem. It forces teachers into roles they didn't sign up for and are not trained for, potentially demoralising them and wasting their expertise," he said.

While Mr Parit supported increasing the number of properly hired administrative personnel, he argued that a more fundamental question must be asked: "Why do teachers have such an excessive workload to begin with?"

Beyond clerical and financial duties, Mr Parit identified another major burden -- non-teaching programmes and activities that schools are often "asked" to implement.

These, he said, consume time and energy without delivering meaningful benefits to students, often involving time-consuming reports and data submissions.

Mr Parit called on the education minister to take decisive action by cancelling or downsizing such programmes. Doing so, he noted, would not only immediately and significantly lighten teachers' workload but also free up funding for more impactful educational efforts.

On Monday, Ms Narumon confirmed that the ministry is reviewing strategies to reduce non-teaching burdens on educators -- particularly administrative duties that currently force many teachers to juggle dual roles, diminishing the quality of instruction.