Anutin brushes off new land probe

Listen to this article

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister, receives a complaint letter urging him to settle the controversial Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram's Muang district. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Si Sa Ket: Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday brushed aside a fresh attempt to investigate the Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram, insisting that all actions taken during his tenure as interior minister were lawful.

He was responding to reporters' questions regarding Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's demand for the Department of Lands (DoL) to explain why it failed to comply with court rulings in the controversial Khao Kradong land case.

The land is claimed by both the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and several private individuals with ties to the Bhumjaithai Party. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the SRT and ordered the DoL to revoke the title deeds it had issued.

However, the department has yet to revoke some 900 deeds that the Supreme Court deemed unlawful in its ruling, including 20 deeds covering 288 rai of land linked to the Chidchob family, a key player in Bhumjaithai.

Mr Anutin, who served as interior minister before the Bhumjaithai Party left the ruling coalition, said senior ministry officials, including the permanent secretary-general and the DoL chief, had all confirmed that actions were taken according to the law.

"I'm confident that everything done under my watch followed the constitution and related laws. We investigated all controversial land cases, including the Alpine land. I didn't use political influence to interfere or intimidate civil servants," he said.

The Alpine land and golf course is a long-running scandal centring on the sale of 924 rai in Pathum Thani belonging to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn to Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sport Club in 2002. The sale was found to be linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn, the current suspended prime minister.

In January this year, former deputy interior minister Chada Thaiseth from Bhumjaithai signed an order to revoke the Shinawatra family's ownership of the Alpine Golf and Sports Club and an adjacent residential complex in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

Mr Anutin on Tuesday also dismissed the renewed scrutiny as a bid to settle political scores, saying everyone has the right to raise concerns.

Meanwhile, Mr Phumtham said that he would form a fact-finding committee if the DoL's explanations are incomplete or unclear.

However, he said he would not set a deadline as he does not want to impose pressure that might compromise the fairness of the inquiry.