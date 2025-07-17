Phumtham spars with Anutin

Listen to this article

Phumtham Wechayachai, left, and Anutin Charnvirakul, right, appear with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at a woman promotion fair in Nonthaburi province in June. Chanat Katanyu

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has accused former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of unfairly channelling local budgets to Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) strongholds during his tenure -- an allegation Mr Anutin has denied.

Mr Phumtham said that while local administrative organisations outside BJT areas received only 1-3 million baht, key strongholds of the former coalition party -- such as Buri Ram and Surin -- were allocated much larger sums. Some received as much as 700 million baht.

These allocations, he said, came from the government's 157-billion-baht economic stimulus package, which was intended for local administrative bodies nationwide.

Citing notifications from the Budget Bureau, Mr Phumtham also accused Mr Anutin of approving budget requests that did not match those recorded in the bureau's database.

As a result, the Budget Bureau rejected those requests and returned them to the Interior Ministry for further review, said Mr Phumtham, who is also the current Interior Minister.

When asked whether he would reinstate the disputed allocations, Mr Phumtham said the decision rested with the Budget Bureau. For now, he said, he was only aware that some allocations appeared inappropriate.

"I will intensely scrutinise them without prejudice, and Mr Anutin should not be concerned if he acted properly," Mr Phumtham said.

In response, Mr Anutin said it was unfair to suggest certain provinces received more funding simply because they were BJT strongholds, noting that all provincial administrative organisations and municipalities are allowed to submit budget requests directly to the Budget Bureau.

He added the Interior Ministry has authority only over budget allocations for tambon administrative organisations.

BJT spokeswoman Nan Boontida Somchai insisted no local administrative organisation had received funds from the 157-billion-baht stimulus budget as claimed by the government.

She said only three agencies -- the Ministry of Transport, the Department of Water Resources, and the Royal Irrigation Department -- had received cabinet approval for budget requests under the package.

Since those were approved by the cabinet, she added, any ministers now criticising Mr Anutin were part of the approving body.

"The question is why didn't they object to these requests at the time?" she asked.