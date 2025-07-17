DSI zeroes in on 10 suspects in Senate vote-rigging case

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) expects to initially identify around 10 suspects in the Senate vote-rigging case involving alleged collusion and money laundering.

DSI director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam said witnesses have been summoned to testify, and a meeting of the special investigation team will be held on Thursday to determine the next steps.

Pol Maj Yutthana said evidence suggests a large group of suspected associates received money to register as candidates -- not to win themselves, but to vote for certain others. Investigators have found grounds to allege wrongdoing, but stressed that each case must be assessed individually.

Some participants may have accepted money to register without realising it was part of a collusive scheme. Their intent must be taken into account, he said.

So far, about 10 individuals are believed to be involved. Pol Maj Yutthana said findings are still being compiled to determine whether there was any violation of the Organic Act on the appointment of senators. DSI officials are working jointly with the Election Commission (EC) on the matter.

He added that if any evidence implicates political figures -- including executives of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) mentioned in EC documents -- they will be summoned for questioning.

Meanwhile, the EC has dismissed a complaint filed in Amnat Charoen province accusing 206 Senate candidates across 20 occupational groups of lacking the required experience and engaging in vote-buying.

The complainant failed to provide supporting evidence and declined to testify, while the accused candidates maintained they met all legal qualifications and were endorsed by individuals who verified their credentials.

The investigation also found no suspicious financial activity linked to the candidates, the EC said.

As for the allegation that the candidates had formed a group and agreed to register in order to vote for each other, the inquiry found all 20 gave consistent statements.