Pheu Thai blasted for rejecting amnesty bills

Listen to this article

MPs attend a House meeting on July 3. (File photo/ Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The opposition has lashed out at Pheu Thai for refusing to support proposed amnesty efforts related to the lese majeste law, dismissing as unconvincing the ruling party's justification that it must appease coalition partners due to the government's slim majority.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed three amnesty bills but rejected two versions submitted by civil society groups and the former Move Forward Party (MFP), which is now the main opposition People's Party (PP), during their first readings.

The three bills, also known as the "Promote Peaceful Society Bill", were proposed by different parties.

The two that did not pass were the MFP's "Amnesty for Political Offences Bill" and the "People's Amnesty Bill", which was backed by 36,723 signatories.

Pheu Thai subsequently claimed it had not abandoned young people facing prosecution under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (the lese majeste law), and that it is seeking a solution, but it cannot yet reveal the details.

These arguments are both vague and unsatisfactory, opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, also head of the PP, said on Thursday.

"There are channels available to offer clarity and reassurance to those impacted," he said. "I don't understand why those avenues are not being used."

Mr Natthaphong also pointed out that there are various procedural approaches available in the House when it comes to voting, even if a party's stance cannot compel coalition partners to support a particular bill.

He said that if Pheu Thai were genuinely committed to representing the voices of those facing political prosecution, the party could have taken a stronger, more assertive stance.

He suggested Pheu Thai could have used internal coalition negotiations to propose that the issue not be subject to a binding cabinet or coalition resolution, which would have allowed its MPs the option to abstain from voting against the MFP's bill and the other bill backed by civil society groups. This way the two bills could have passed the first reading and proceed to more comprehensive deliberation, he added.

Mr Natthaphong insisted that political will and clear communication are more important than hiding behind procedural constraints.

"Amnesty should be broad-based, inclusive, and free from discrimination," he said, adding: "Only then can it lay the foundation for genuine peace and national reconciliation."

Rangsiman Rome, a PP list-MP, meanwhile, described the rejection of both bills as a troubling sign of selective treatment and accused the government of lacking the political courage needed to seriously address deep-rooted political conflicts.

"Pheu Thai does not have even a fraction of the courage needed to seize this opportunity to address the crisis boldly," Mr Rangsiman said.

During Wednesday's parliamentary session, six Pheu Thai MPs from the party's red-shirt faction voted in favour of the versions proposed by the opposition and civil society.