Acting PM not bothered by court case

Listen to this article

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, currently serving as acting prime minister as well, chairs a meeting with district chiefs and senior police officers in Si Sa Ket province to discuss drug suppression and prevention on July 16. (Photo: Interior Ministry public relations office)

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has brushed off concerns about the Constitutional Court’s request for a witness list in a case alleging his interference in the Senate vote-rigging investigation, insisting he did nothing wrong.

Mr Phumtham, also acting prime minister, was responding on Friday to questions about the court’s request that he and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong submit witness lists within 15 days.

The case dates back to March when 92 senators petitioned the court to rule on whether the two ministers’ roles should be terminated because of interference in the vote-rigging investigation.

Specifically, they are accused of recommending that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) look into allegations of irregularities in the June 2024 polls. They maintain that only the Election Commission is authorised to do so.

“I still do not even know what I am accused of,” Mr Phumtham said on Friday. “I was not involved in the vote-rigging case. It is a matter for the DSI and the Senate to deal with.”

He said his only involvement was chairing a DSI board meeting. During that meeting, differing views were expressed about whether the case should proceed.

“Opinions were split,” so he suggested pausing for a week to allow further consideration.

He also said he would follow the legal process and had nothing to fear, as he had merely fulfilled his duties.

229 suspects

On Thursday, an investigative panel comprising DSI and Election Commission (EC) members recommended charges against 229 suspects, including Bhumjaithai Party executives, in connection with allegations of widespread vote-rigging in the election.

The EC will now review the findings and decide whether to pursue the charges, which could include petitioning the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Bhumjaithai Party.

The accused include 138 current senators, as well as 91 other people affiliated with Bhumjaithai, such as executive members and those tied to associated groups.

Bhumjaithai and its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, have consistently denied any involvement in efforts to influence the outcome of the election.

Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the DSI director-general, said on Friday that the investigation into the vote-rigging and related money laundering case is 60–70% complete.

Over 90 witnesses have been questioned, including those with knowledge of vote buying and financial transfers. Some funds were allegedly traced back to political networks in over 30 provinces.

The vote-rigging case is being pursued by EC, while the DSI is working on money laundering aspects. Both agencies are supporting each other, he said.

Pol Maj Yutthana also said that more witnesses would be called as investigators look into the appointments of senatorial aides, as part of the effort to discern financial links between the suspects.

The final Senate vote on June 26 last year produced highly unusual results, notably a disproportionate number of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally.