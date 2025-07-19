Runway at Anutin’s family resort under scrutiny

Listen to this article

Golfers play on the course at the Rancho Charnvee Khao Yai resort, owned by the Charnvirakul family, in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Rancho Charnvee Facebook)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched an investigation into a complaint that a public road in tambon Khanong Pra in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima has been converted into a private airstrip.

Anutin Charnvirakul, an avid flyer and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has reportedly been linked to the construction of the runway.

The DSI said an initial inspection indicated that a public road might have been converted into a private airstrip by Rancho Charnvee Resort & Country Club, raising concerns over public safety and the legality of land use.

Rancho Charnvee is owned by Mr Antin’s family, who are the majority shareholders in Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc.

An initial inspection confirmed that a 1-kilometre runway exists, with a section overlapping 450 metres of public road, the DSI said.

However, the land is reportedly under the jurisdiction of the Lam Takhong Nikhom Sang Ton Eng Office, not the Khanong Pra tambon administration organisation. Therefore, authorisation falls under the former, along with aviation agencies.

Chanin Kaenhiran, a legal representative for Rancho Charnvee, said the company holds valid land title deeds and is permitted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to use it as a runway.

He said the runway is located on private land, and drivers have never been barred from using the road. Despite admitting that part of the runway overlaps the road, he said it remains accessible.

It is not part of a national park or forest reserve land, and as it is less than 10 rai, the case could be politically motivated, said Mr Chanin.

In June, Kusumalwati Sirikomut, a reserve senator and former Pheu Thai Party MP for Maha Sarakham, filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

She requested that Mr Anutin, the interior minister at the time, be removed from his post, citing multiple allegations, including his involvement in the runway case.

She claimed the airstrip was built on Mr Anutin’s order and is tied to Rancho Charnvee, owned by Golf Khaoyai Co Ltd, a company in which his younger sister, Anilrat Nitisaroj, is a major shareholder.

Ms Kusumalwati also questioned the ownership of the disputed land and the legality of the three title deeds connected to it.