Thin majority pressures Thailand's governing coalition

Listen to this article

MPs attend a House session on July 3. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Wisut Chainarun, the government chief whip, admitted the coalition's razor-thin parliamentary margin makes life awkward, and called for greater turnout from coalition MPs during House sessions.

Mr Wisut, also a Pheu Thai Party-list MP, addressed an incident in which Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan abruptly ended a session on July 17 to prevent a collapse due to a lack of quorum.

He said the incident highlighted the fragility of the government's majority and stressed the need to improve attendance -- particularly on Thursdays, when many ministers are often absent due to official duties. The government holds a slim majority of about 10 seats, he added.

Mr Wisut also criticised the opposition's repeated calls for quorum counts, saying it was merely a tactic to disrupt proceedings.

He acknowledged some technical and logistical issues -- such as MPs moving between rooms or attending meetings with committees or civil servants -- should be taken into account.

"The opposition has the right to call for a quorum count, but doing so with the intent of collapsing the session every week incurs unnecessary costs. What if this continues for one to three months?" he said. "We have asked both MPs and ministers to remain in parliament. However, some ministers do have important duties elsewhere."

During the July 17 session -- the fourth meeting of the House chaired by Mr Pichet, First Deputy House Speaker and a Pheu Thai MP -- an MP from the People's Party called for a quorum count.

Mr Pichet ended the session abruptly to allow MPs to return to meetings with committee members and civil servants who had travelled from outside Bangkok, to avoid requiring another overnight stay due to a roll call. Mr Wisut also said House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has called the vote to fill the vacant Second Deputy House Speaker position for July 24.

He said the new appointee will come from the Pheu Thai Party and the nominee will be selected during a party meeting on July 22. Mr Wisut downplayed concerns other coalition parties may put forward their own candidates, saying it is customary for coalition partners not to compete for such positions.