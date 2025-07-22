Thaksin to attend govt dinner event

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra, accompanied by his daughter, suspended prime minister and now Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, arrive at the SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025 held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on July 9. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Wisut Chainaroon, the chief government whip, has confirmed that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will attend a dinner with coalition parties scheduled for Tuesday.

He dismissed concerns that Thaksin's presence may be perceived as an attempt to exert control over his party or the government.

Mr Wisut, a list MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said Thaksin's attendance is not unusual, noting that since the current government assumed office two years ago, coalition MPs have only dined together once.

However, as certain parties have now left, there is a need for discussion and mutual understanding to reinforce unity and cohesion, particularly in preparation for parliamentary sessions.

Addressing criticism that Thaksin's presence could be seen as influencing or dominating the party and government, Mr Wisut clarified that simply sharing a meal and having conversations does not mean exerting control.

"Domination involves issuing directives -- telling a political party, its MPs, or the government what to do. If he [Thaksin] merely shares his knowledge and experience, it should be acknowledged that during his time as prime minister, the Thai people were very happy. Drawing upon his experience and advice can be beneficial," Mr Wisut said.

"Many of the newer MPs have never had the opportunity to meet or hear directly from Mr Thaksin. For them, this will be a valuable experience," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is currently acting as prime minister, said the coalition dinner is part of a regular process allowing MPs from coalition parties to meet, build relationships, foster interaction and exchange views and ideas.

He noted that typically, gatherings of this nature are not open to outsiders. "As for the media, further discussions may be needed to determine whether access will be granted for filming," added Mr Phumtham.