EC rules against senator for using false 'professor' title

Keskamol: Degrees not accredited

The Election Commission (EC) has ruled against Senator Keskamol Pleansamai for falsely using the academic title "Professor" during her candidacy, an offence that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a 20-year ban from contesting elections.

However, the ruling did not address her claim of having doctoral degrees.

Pattharapong Supaksorn, the lawyer who filed the petition challenging Dr Keskamol's academic qualifications, said on Monday that he had urged the EC to submit its findings to the Election Division of the Supreme Court by Thursday, within the required seven-day window.

If the Supreme Court accepts the EC's petition, Dr Keskamol will be suspended as a senator pending a final court decision.

Mr Pattharapong said there was no reason to delay the probe into her credentials.

In the Senate election held in June last year, Dr Keskamol, a physician who claimed to hold doctoral degrees in Business Administration and Political Science from California University FCE, secured the highest number of votes among freelance professionals. The election followed a cross-professional, multi-tiered selection process.

Her unexpected victory drew public attention to her background.

A subsequent investigation revealed that neither of the institutions that awarded her degrees is accredited by US authorities, and their qualifications are not recognised in Thailand.

Moreover, the diplomas she presented were found not to meet the standards of a doctoral degree.