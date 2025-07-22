Ex-Prawit aide seeks investigation of MP

A disgruntled former aide to PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon is calling on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate Palang Pracharath Party MP Sutham Jaritngam over a 120,000-baht cash transfer which she claimed could be in violation of the country's anti-corruption law.

Former beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur Netdao Watchainanwong, also known as "Madame Cher", used to help Gen Prawit with the party's public relations campaigns, but the pair had a falling out following a dispute within the PPRP.

In the complaint she filed with the NACC yesterday, she claimed Mr Sutham -- who is a PPRP MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat -- had unlawfully accepted a cash transfer of 120,000 baht from her personal account.

Ms Netdao attached a receipt for the transaction and a screenshot of their conversation from an instant messaging application to support her claim.

Under the country's anti-corruption law, civil servants, including members of the House of Representatives, are prohibited from receiving assets or monetary gifts from individuals or legal entities, except in specific cases.

Exceptions include gifts from family members given out of affection, or items valued at less than 3,000 baht.

Gifts exceeding that value must be reported to the NACC within 30 days and will be considered state property.

Ms Netdao urged the NACC to investigate whether Mr Sutham committed an offence by accepting the money from her personal account.

She requested the commission update her on the case's progress within 15 days.

Ms Netdao also said she was preparing a complaint about bribery involving a shop located within a national park. She claims the case implicates a former cabinet minister, along with the minister's daughter and son-in-law.