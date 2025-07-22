Senate makes more high-profile appointments

Listen to this article

Sarawut Songsiwilai, a former director-general of the Department of Highways, has won Senate approval as a Constitutional Court judge. (Photo: Department of Highways)

The Senate has approved two more high-profile appointments — a Constitutional Court judge and an Election Commission member — despite the fact that 70% of its members are facing possible charges in connection with vote-rigging in last year’s election.

Sarawut Songsiwilai, a former director-general of the Department of Highways and the Department of Rail Transport, was selected on Tuesday for the charter court position. He was chosen over Pol Capt Sutthum Chueaprakhobkit, a public administration academic and an adviser to Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

Mr Tawee is one of the targets of a case filed in the Constitutional Court by 92 senators who claim he overstepped his authority by allowing the Department of Investigation to investigate the vote-rigging case.

After reviewing confidential reports on the candidates’ backgrounds and ethical conduct prepared by a vetting committee, senators voted via secret ballot using an electronic voting system.

Mr Sarawut obtained 143 votes in favour and 17 against, with 27 abstentions. Pol Capt Sutthum received 39 votes in favour, 118 against and 30 abstentions.

The Senate also approved Narong Klanwarin, a presiding judge at the Supreme Court — in a vote of 165 to one with 20 abstentions — as a new member of the Election Commission. He fills a vacancy left by Pakorn Mahannop, who retired upon reaching age 70 in February.

Following a closed-door review of his background and ethics lasting 30 minutes, senators voted to confirm Mr Narong’s nomination.

A small minority of senators has been trying unsuccessfully to persuade their colleagues to hold off on making new appointments to courts and independent public bodies until their own status is cleared up.

An investigative panel last week recommended charges against 229 suspects — 138 senators and 91 others including Bhumjaithai Party executives, in connection with allegations of widespread vote-rigging.

The Election Commission will now review the findings and decide whether to pursue the charges, which could include petitioning the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Bhumjaithai Party. It could also recommend legal action against any senators found complicit in vote-rigging.

The final Senate vote on June 26 last year produced highly unusual results, notably a disproportionate number of winners from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong electorally.