Thaksin joins coalition unity dinner

‘From now on, we will be serious,’ ex-PM tells ministers and MPs

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, suspended PM Paetongtarn, arrive at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai on Tuesday evening for a dinner with key members of the coalition led by the Pheu Thai Party. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was the centre of attention at a dinner hosted by the ruling Pheu Thai Party to foster unity among partners in the coalition government on Tuesday evening.

The event, held at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai in Bangkok, marked the first formal gathering of the government led by suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter.

Dubbed “Pheu Thai Samakkhi Prathet: Defending Sovereignty, Solving Problems for the People”, the dinner was attended by cabinet ministers and MPs from all coalition parties.

Attendees included representatives from United Thai Nation Party (UTN), including 18 members who are considering jumping ship; the Democrat, Kla Tham, Chartthaipattana, Chartpattanakla and Prachachat parties. The atmosphere was lively and congenial.

Thaksin arrived at the venue at 6pm and was warmly received by Paetongtarn and other Pheu Thai cabinet ministers.

Father and daughter were all smiles despite the mounting legal challenges they face. Thaksin faces a ruling in the lese-majeste case against him on Aug 22. Another court is looking into allegations of preferential treatment when he served his entire prison sentence in a hospital VIP room.

Ms Paetongtarn, meanwhile, is awaiting a ruling from the Constitutional Court on a possible ethics breach arising from her handling of an embarrassing phone call from former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen.

Smiling as he greeted reporters, Thaksin was asked what topic he planned to speak about. “If you’re in politics, you must talk politics,” he said.

He declined to answer when asked whether he was concerned his presence could be interpreted as exerting undue influence over the government.

Widely perceived as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, Thaksin has been the target of other legal complaints that his “outsider” influence on the party is possible grounds for its dissolution.

Both Ms Paetongtarn and her father addressed the gathering. Ms Paetongtarn, now serving as culture minister, expressed hope that she will be allowed to return to her former job.

She also thanked those present for their continued display of unity. “We already have the same intention and goal, which is to take care of our brothers and sisters, the people,” she said.

Thaksin delivered a pep talk in which he urged everyone to be patient and work together as the country faces many challenges. “From now on, we will be serious,” he said.

At the moment, he said, he is “unemployed”, so if any ministers want to consult him, he is happy to do so.

Among the key Pheu Thai members in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Deputy Transport Ministers Monporn Charoensri and Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Education Minister Linthiporn Warinwatcharot, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, and PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai.