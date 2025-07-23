Court to weigh parliament's role in charter amendments

The Constitutional Court has scheduled Sept 10 for delivering its ruling on a significant legal question regarding the scope of parliament's authority in amending the constitution, particularly on whether a referendum must be held before or after parliamentary approval of a draft charter.

The case was brought before the court following a formal request from Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

The request stems from a joint sitting of parliament held on March 17, during which Senator Premsak Piayura and MP Wisut Chainarun proposed urgent motions calling for constitutional clarification on the sequencing of a national referendum in the charter amendment process.

The motions questioned whether parliament could proceed with approving a draft constitutional amendment before seeking public consent through a referendum, or whether such a referendum must precede any parliamentary action. Following a debate, parliament voted in favour of forwarding the matter to the Constitutional Court for interpretation.

On March 21, the parliament president submitted the matter to the court. The court then ordered expert witnesses to submit written legal opinions on the issues raised.

After reviewing the submissions, the court concluded that the case presented issues of law for which sufficient evidence had already been provided and therefore decided to forego a full evidentiary hearing.

The court will proceed directly to oral deliberations and a final ruling on Sept 10, at 9.30am.

The questions accepted by the court for consideration concern two central points.

The first, raised by Dr Premsak, asks whether a referendum to determine if the public wants a new constitution can be held after parliament has already approved a draft charter, and whether this vote could occur simultaneously with a referendum to approve the draft itself.

The second, raised by Mr Wisut, seeks clarity on whether parliament can deliberate and vote on a draft constitutional amendment that calls for the writing of a new charter without first holding a referendum to gauge public support for initiating the process.