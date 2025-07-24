Phumtham stays silent on Thaksin's call for unity

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday declined to assess the effect of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's call for coalition partners to remain united.

Mr Phumtham smiled before saying the matter would be better directed to the coalition parties when asked by reporters to evaluate the impacts of Thaksin's encouragement, made during his speech at a dinner gathering of coalition government members on Tuesday night.

At one point in his speech, Thaksin noted that as the coalition was facing challenges, unity among its members was important.

With complete unity, he said, the coalition government would have a good chance to succeed in anything despite only holding a slim majority in parliament.

"I want all of you to be patient. And all cabinet ministers are encouraged to ensure they spare enough time to take good care of the MPs, because they are the ones closest to the constituents," said Thaksin.

He also offered to help as an adviser, saying any cabinet ministers and government MPs could call him directly if they ever needed his advice.

"I actually have nothing much to do, and if you MPs want me to join you on a trip upcountry to visit your constituencies, I'm free for such a road trip around Thailand," he said.

Thaksin also emphasised the importance of the government speeding up efforts to tackle drug addiction nationwide.

"I have to admit that economic hardship is the most severe problem to deal with, but I would like the government to address the drug problem first," he said.

More government facilities have the potential to be converted into drug rehabilitation centres, he said.

Cannabis, he said, had scared away tourists in many parts of the country. So, the government should expedite efforts to regain control over this narcotic substance.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, meanwhile, dismissed speculation Thaksin's latest move could be seen as a new attempt to exert control over the government, which could backfire on both of them if someone seeks legal action over alleged misconduct.

"Personally, I don't think there was any part in his speech that could be considered interference or manipulation."