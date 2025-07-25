Subcommittee cuts parliament renovation budget by B702m

Parit: Projects not urgent

The House of Representatives' budget subcommittee has moved to slash the amount earmarked for renovations around the parliament complex, following a backlash from the public who deemed the project unnecessary.

According to a post by People's Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu on Facebook, the subcommittee decided to cut the budget by 702 million baht following a meeting on Thursday

The decision was made after a number of critics, including Mr Parit, raised concerns about the high cost of the project, which they believe is neither cost-efficient nor urgent.

He said after a full day of discussions, the subcommittee agreed to make substantial reductions by cancelling several proposed projects, including the renovation of Sala Kaew (Glass Pavilion), the CB406 budget meeting room, the cabinet reception room, as well as landscape improvements to facilitate parliament's organic fertiliser initiative.

The cancellation of these four projects alone will help the government save about 300 million baht, Mr Parit said.

The subcommittee also moved to scale down other proposed projects.

For example, a proposed 4D screening room, which was originally intended to serve as an immersive cinema for visitors, will be scaled back to a simple educational space, without 3D or 4D features.

The budget to improve the lighting on the B1 and B2 floors and upgrade the kitchen and banquet hall has also been reduced by half or more.

The plan to purchase large LED screens was also pared down, with the subcommittee cutting the number from 19 to just four.

These cuts will help save at least 338 million baht, Mr Parit said.

While he acknowledged that there are still areas where further cuts could be made, he called the decision to reduce the budget by 702 million baht a meaningful effort to curb unnecessary spending.

He said the gesture showed that the House of Representatives is willing to hold itself accountable and respond to public criticism.

Mr Parit then said a truly effective parliament is measured not by the grandeur of its facilities, but by its ability to deliver meaningful change.

"A good parliament is one that works efficiently for the needs of the people."