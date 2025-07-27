Pheu Thai blames scam crackdown, not family feud, for border hostilities

Pheu Thai Party spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Pheu Thai Party has dismissed allegations that the Thai-Cambodia border dispute stems from personal or political rivalries between the Shinawatra and Hun Sen families, instead attributing it to Phnom Penh’s dissatisfaction with Thailand’s aggressive crackdown on Cambodia-based online scam centres.

Pheu Thai Party MP and spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta said on Sunday that the root of the issue lies in Cambodian leaders’ discontent over Thailand’s efforts to dismantle cross-border online scam operations based in Cambodia. He pointed to Phnom Penh's refusal to join a planned trilateral mechanism involving Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar to jointly tackle transnational cybercrime, claiming that it would handle the matter independently.

“It’s not a conflict between individuals or political dynasties like the Shinawatra and Hun Sen families,” Mr Danuporn said. “It’s about the fallout from cybercrime suppression. Key figures in Cambodia are being affected, and there is growing evidence to support this.”

He cited the Thai arrest warrant issued for Kok An, an alleged Cambodian scam-backer and casino owner who was reportedly close to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Authorities have also frozen significant assets and are working with Interpol to pursue international legal action against those involved.

Mr Danuporn said although the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains tense, Thai security agencies are in full control and have put in place comprehensive measures to ensure public safety and defuse the situation.

He stressed that the government remains committed to resolving the issue peacefully through established bilateral channels. The Foreign Ministry has set up a task force to assess international impacts, coordinate with embassies, and prepare humanitarian measures should the fighting linger.

“The government places great importance on diplomacy in easing tensions, and we want the public to rest assured that we are addressing the issue on all fronts—security, military, diplomatic, and the protection of people’s lives and property—all of which are top priorities for the government,” said the Pheu Thai spokesman.