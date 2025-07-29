Opposition to submit urgent motion on trade talks with US

Koon Kantho, 68, collects items from her house destroyed during Cambodia's artillery attacks, in Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The opposition will this week submit an urgent motion involving trade negotiations with the United States and the border conflict with Cambodia following US President Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Pakornwut Udompipatsakul, a People's Party list-MP and chief opposition whip, said on Tuesday the planned motion concerns Mr Trump's move to link the ongoing trade talks between the US and Thailand to a resolution of the border conflict.

The US president allegedly warned that the 36% tariff on certain Thai exports would remain non-negotiable if fighting continued and threatened to halt trade deals with both Thailand and Cambodia unless talks resumed.

Mr Pakornwut said that the interconnection between the border issue and trade negotiations would be brought up in this week’s House session. While a ceasefire has been agreed upon, he expressed concerns about its fragility and urged the military to prioritise the national interest and public safety.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, effective from midnight Sunday, following high-level negotiations held in Malaysia, which is the Asean chair. Bilateral military meetings were scheduled on Tuesday, with a full meeting of the General Border Committee to take place in Phnom Penh on Monday.

People's Party list-MP Parit Wacharasindhu on Tuesday urged the government to quickly communicate on two fronts after Cambodia reportedly violated the ceasefire agreement.

He wrote on Facebook that the government must inform the international community that Thailand adhered to the ceasefire and only responded in self-defence. It must also clearly communicate to those in risk zones to ensure their safety, he added.

Meanwhile, a senator on Tuesday floated an eight-point proposal, including declaring martial law in seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border, to give the armed forces full power to protect national sovereignty.

The proposal, made by Lt Gen Sukij Thangthong before the Senate session started, included the shutdown of all border checkpoints, cutting utilities until the border situation returns to normal, suspending all energy exports, and severing diplomatic ties until boundary disputes are fully resolved.

The Senate observed a minute's silence for those killed in the border clashes before approving an urgent motion proposed by Sen Gen Sawat Thassana to discuss assistance for communities affected by the border clashes.

