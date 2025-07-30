Supreme Court will rule on Thaksin's hospital stay on Sept 9

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at a coalition parties dinner with his daughter, suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, at a Bangkok hotel on July 22. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would deliver its ruling on former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended stay at Police General Hospital instead of in prison on Sept 9.

The court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions scheduled its judgement for 10am on Sept 9.

The announcement was made at the close of the last day of hearings in the case on Wednesday. It included testimony from former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, one of three witnesses for Thaksin.

Mr Wissanu was acting justice minister when Thaksin returned to Thailand on Aug 22, 2023, and was taken into custody. Within hours Thaksin was sentenced to jail, but was quickly referred to the Police General Hospital. He stayed there until his parole.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Wissanu said that even before Thaksin’s return to Thailand he had expected Thaksin to be suffering from illness because of his age. He had thought that Thaksin could be referred to a public hospital in the event he was deemed critically ill.

Mr Wissanu also said that Thaksin was a former prime minister, he had both supporters and opponents, and he was old. Many prison inmates were held in isolation for their own safety, it was not a privilege.

Mr Wissanu said that on Aug 22, 2023, he met Thaksin for about 20 minutes in a clinic at Bangkok Remand Prison. They did not discuss the possibility of Thaksin’s parole or transfer from the prison.

Thaksin had asked him about a request for a royal pardon, Mr Wissanu told the court.

Mr Wissanu said they discussed Thaksin’s health and he had advised Thaksin to enter the monkhood after his legal cases were concluded. Thaksin rejected the advice, citing personal issues, Mr Wissanu said.

The former deputy prime minister said the permanent secretary for justice informed him of Thaksin’s transfer to Police General Hospital only after the move was completed.

Mr Wissanu was the last witness. After he finished his testimony the Supreme Court announced it would deliver its ruling at 10am on Sept 9. It needed the extra time to review the large number of documents presented in the case.

The court ordered that the present governor of Bangkok Remand Prison be present to hear the ruling in September.

Thaksin’s lawyer Winyat Chartmontree said Mr Wissanu was one of three defence witnesses. The two others were a former director and the present director of the Police General Hospital, he said.

Thaksin, 76, returned to the country on Aug 22, 2023, after more than 15 years of self-exile abroad.

He was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison in three cases - later reduced to one year by royal clemency - for abuse of authority and conflict of interest while serving as prime minister prior to 2006.

He was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison immediately after his arrival back in Thailand, but was moved to Police General Hospital the same night, Aug 22, only 13 hours after he entered the prison.

He stayed in the hospital until he was paroled early in 2024 amid questions over whether he had received privileged treatment.

His rivals called for evidence of his serious illness, citing his much-improved health shortly after leaving Police General Hospital. The Medical Council of Thailand also investigated the issue and ordered disciplinary action against some doctors. The Opposition also questioned Thaksin's illness during the recent censure debate.