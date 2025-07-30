Parliament president blasts Cambodia for 'fake claims'

Foreign military attaches from major powers and ASEAN member countries, along with diplomats from 13 countries, react ahead of a meeting with Cambodia's Secretary of State of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General Rat Dararath and military personnel at the base of Division No. 3 of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), after Cambodian and Thai leaders agreed to a ceasefire on Monday effective midnight, in a bid to bring an end to their deadliest conflict in more than a decade, while Thailand's military accuses Cambodia of second ceasefire violation and waits for Cambodia’s invitation for bilateral talks on August 4, in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, July 30, 2025. REUTERS

The president of the Thai National Assembly has condemned Cambodia’s House speaker for making “groundless, misleading allegations” against Thailand during a high-level Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva that ends on Thursday.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed disappointment over claims by his Cambodian counterpart accusing Thai forces of violating the recent ceasefire agreement and targeting civilians during border clashes.

“The National Assembly rejects and strongly condemns these baseless accusations,” Mr Wan said in Bangkok on Wednesday.

“They are untrue and contradict the facts, including Cambodia’s repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement, as documented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government.”

Thailand has lodged complaints against Cambodia with Malaysia, in its capacity as the current Asean chair, as well as the United States, and China, he said.

Mr Wan urged Cambodia to stop spreading misinformation that could exacerbate tensions. He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilian lives.

He also called on the Asean chair to set up an international observer mission to determine the truth and jointly ensure the ceasefire agreement's effectiveness.

Thailand has adhered strictly to the agreement brokered on July 28, but Cambodian forces have continued firing in violation of the accord, Mr Wan said.

“We are grateful to the Asean chair and allied countries for supporting the ceasefire. Thailand remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law, facts, and peace,” Mr Wan said.

He said the allegations that Thai forces attacked civilian targets and used chemical weapons were false and reflected Cambodia’s own actions, adding the truth must be made known.