PP MP under fire for criticising military

Listen to this article

Sahassawat Kumkong (photo from his Facebook page)

Political activist Srisuwan Janya has filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) demanding an investigation into what he described as "serious ethical misconduct" by a People's Party (PP) MP.

The move followed a Facebook post by Sahassawat Kumkong, an MP for Chon Buri, who criticised the military over the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

Mr Srisuwan said the post, since deleted, belittled the military which was carrying out its duties while the nation stood in moral support of its role in defending national sovereignty. The post was a disgrace to his position as MP and constituted a breach of the kind of ethics expected of political officeholders, he said.

He called on the NACC to launch the probe and asked the Supreme Court to suspend the MP from his duties and revoke his right to contest elections for life.

Mr Sahassawat later apologised for his actions and said he had no intention to incite hatred or divisiveness.

PP deputy leader and list-MP Rangsiman Rome yesterday issued an apology, saying Mr Sahassawat had been warned by the party.

He reaffirmed the party's support for the military in defending national sovereignty while cautioning against using the Thai-Cambodian conflict as justification for a military coup.

"Our stance never changes. We support what is good and demand reforms where they are needed. While we stand with the military in protecting the people, our call for reforms remains," he said.