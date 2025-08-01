Bhumjaithai MP slams govt's 'slow, inadequate' response to border conflict

Bhumjaithai MP Thana Kitpaiboonchai slammed the Thai government for its sluggish and insufficient response to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. He criticised the lack of financial aid for affected provinces and questioned the disparity in compensation for victims. The tense House session saw dramatic exchanges and calls for coalition accountability. (Photo courtesy of Kantharalak Police Station)

A tense House session on Thursday saw Bhumjaithai Party MP Thana Kitpaiboonchai blast the government's response to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict as "slow and inadequate".

Mr Thana, who represents Si Sa Ket, criticised the lack of financial assistance for provinces directly affected by the conflict. He said local administration organisations (LAOs) in Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani have been forced to rely on their limited budget and private donations, despite the "hundreds of billions" in the central government's coffers.

"Are our border citizens not worth your concern?" he said, before noting that the families of those killed by the violence in the South received 7.5 million baht in compensation, while relatives of those killed in the current border conflict with Cambodia would only receive about a million baht.

Although Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra -- who is currently suspended from duty pending a ruling on the leaked clip of her conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen -- appointed Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to answer on her behalf, it was Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich who responded to Mr Thana's criticism.

Ms Theerarat defended the government's response, saying the provinces have been declared disaster zones, which allows LAOs to access emergency funds. She claimed the government has approved and disbursed 100 million baht for each province to help deal with the current situation.

She said the government is coordinating with the Comptroller General's Department to ease funding restrictions, before adding that additional support is available from several state agencies.

In a dramatic moment, Ms Theerarat phoned Ubon Ratchathani governor Adisak Noysuwan during the session to confirm budget availability. Mr Adisak affirmed funds were accessible. However, Ang Thong MP Koravee Prisananantakul objected, accusing Ms Theerarat of violating parliamentary rules by involving an outsider. The House speaker issued a warning but let the session continue.

Near the end of the session, Mr Thana urged coalition MPs to reassess their loyalty: "If you support a government that abandons its people, stand by them until election day.

"But know this: the people are not afraid. If the government won't help us, we will help ourselves."