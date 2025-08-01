Court disqualifies Pheu Thai MP for misuse of funds

Listen to this article

Deputy House speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan chairs a parliament meeting on March 24 this year. On Friday the Constitutional Court disqualified him from his role as a Chiang Rai MP for violating Section 144 of the Constitution by misusing national budget funds. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Constitutional Court on Friday disqualified Pichet Chuamuangphan as a Chiang Rai MP for violating Section 144 of the Constitution by misusing public funds.

Mr Pichet, who served as first deputy House speaker, was accused of influencing the approval of three budget proposals from the Secretariat of the House of Representatives. The case was filed by People’s Party MP Bhuntin Noumjerm and 120 other MPs.

In its ruling, the court found that Mr Pichet, from the governing Pheu Thai Party, had a role in pushing the three projects and used his authority as both an MP and deputy speaker to influence budget decisions for personal political gain.

His action was a breach of Section 144 which prohibits lawmakers from altering or adding to a budget bill in a manner that leads to the misuse of state funds.

The court ordered that Mr Pichet’s MP status be terminated, effective from Aug 1, and revoked his right to contest elections for 10 years. As a result, he also lost his deputy speaker’s post.

Following his disqualification, the Election Commission is required to hold a by-election in Chiang Rai within 45 days.