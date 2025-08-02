A glaring hole in security

Nattaphon: Vacuum not a problem

With border tensions still simmering, the absence of a proper defence minister has strategic symbolic implications v The conflict with Cambodia looks increasingly likely to be very costly to Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra clan.

A dangerous vacancy

An unconditional ceasefire reached this week after four days of bloody clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border may have been a welcome respite, although one issue critical to safeguarding national security has gone unresolved.

The ongoing defence minister vacancy is not merely an internal administrative matter -- it is a politically charged absence that reverberates beyond the country's borders, according to a political source.

Coming at a time of heightened tensions with neighbouring Cambodia over historical, territorial, and nationalist issues -- which have escalated into military clashes along the seven-province borderline -- the vacuum in the Defence Ministry has strategic and symbolic implications.

The source points to a core reason behind the vacancy in suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration and its political consequences, particularly in the context of the ongoing Thai-Cambodian conflict, where national security, military diplomacy, and strategic messaging are inextricably intertwined.

The primary reason why the defence minister post is still up for grabs lies in the unresolved tension between the elected civilian leadership and the entrenched military establishment.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party, allegedly controlled by the Shinawatra political dynasty, has long had a strained relationship with the armed forces, ever since the 2006 coup that removed Thaksin Shinawatra from office. The military remains one of the country's most powerful unelected institutions, both through constitutional design and extraconstitutional influence. The Defence Ministry, in particular, is a sensitive node in the civil-military power structure.

By not appointing a minister, the government avoids triggering an immediate backlash from military elites who may perceive a Shinawatra-led civilian asserting control over defence policy as a threat to their autonomy.

The source said it is anyone's guess who will finally take over the defence portfolio. In the meantime, defence affairs are being run by Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party.

It was rumoured that the post is being reserved for someone from a powerful military clique.

Gen Nattaphon earlier indicated the vacuum would not hurt national security in any way.

The vacancy, according to the source, comes across as a tactical decision to delay confrontation and maintain political stability within a precarious coalition -- some members of which are either aligned with or sympathetic to conservative, pro-military factions.

But such a move creates a dangerous blind spot when national security and foreign policy coherence are urgently needed, the source said.

Thailand's border skirmishes with Cambodia followed rapidly deteriorating personal relations between the leaderships of the two countries, which was played out in the aftermath of the controversial leaked phone call between Cambodian Senate Speaker Hun Sen and Ms Paetongtarn.

The skirmishes also reignited historical grievances. In this climate, the absence of a proper defence minister introduces some critical vulnerabilities.

A defence minister traditionally plays a central role in articulating the country's strategic posture, coordinating with the armed forces, and, when non-military individuals are appointed, acting as the civilian face of military diplomacy. Without a minister in place, the government lacks a clear channel through which to manage and de-escalate tensions via military-to-military dialogue with Cambodia.

The absence risks sending mixed or passive signals to Phnom Penh, which could misinterpret silence or bureaucratic delay as strategic ambiguity -- or worse, weakness.

In a conflict where historical memory and nationalistic pride run deep, diplomatic nuance and clear deterrence are vital. The vacuum compromises Thailand's ability to project coherence and strategic intent.

Cross-border skirmishes can escalate even more rapidly without strong civilian control over the military, argued the source.

With no defence minister acting as a civilian intermediary between the armed forces and the prime minister, military responses to incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border may descend into hardline approaches or ad hoc decision-making, raising the risk of a further escalation, the source warned.

However, on the other side of the argument, observers have pointed out that in the context of the raging border conflict, the appointment of a military official as defence minister is crucial for several strategic and operational reasons.

Firstly, a military official brings technical expertise, real-time intelligence, and command-level experience necessary for navigating sensitive cross-border tensions.

The Thai-Cambodian border dispute involves not only territorial issues but also coordination of troop movements, civilian evacuations, and cyber warfare. A civilian minister may lack the institutional knowledge and immediate credibility needed to command respect from the armed forces or negotiate with military counterparts in Cambodia.

Direct military-to-military communication is essential to de-escalate misunderstandings and prevent clashes. A defence minister with military credentials can act as a liaison, facilitating backchannel diplomacy and crisis management in ways a politically-appointed civilian might struggle with.

Moreover, given the growing threats -- from disinformation campaigns to distributed denial-of-service attacks -- Thailand needs a defence minister who can coordinate seamlessly with the National Cybersecurity Agency and intelligence arms, many of which are led by former or active military personnel.

A military figure also reinforces a sense of national security stability during volatile times, assuring both the public and Thailand's Asean partners that the situation is under firm control.

According to observers, with no defence minister, be they a military or non-military figure in charge, the Paetongtarn government faces not just a domestic governance issue -- it also has a strategic liability to overcome in the face of ever-present Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

Driven primarily by fears of antagonising the military and fracturing a fragile coalition, the delay in appointing one has created a leadership vacuum in one of the most sensitive portfolios at precisely the wrong time, the observers said.

The biggest casualties are...?

As Thai-Cambodian border tensions have escalated, the ruling Pheu Thai Party has appeared weak and ineffective while the military has been viewed as the defender of the nation, according to political observers.

Paetongtarn: Lost credibility

The skirmishes on the morning of July 29, which were allegedly started by Cambodia and occurred despite a ceasefire agreement, have further fuelled public doubts about the government's handling of the border dispute, especially when civilians are caught in the crossfire.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, said the main government party is losing legitimacy as the conflict drags on.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the party's alleged de facto leader, and his daughter, suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn, have also lost much of their credibility in the eyes of the public due to the conflict, the analyst said.

During a visit to Ubon Ratchathani on July 26 to support displaced residents, Thaksin was confronted by a woman who claimed her relatives were displaced from Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket as a result of the border conflict.

The woman, who was from Ubon Ratchathani's Det Udom district, later told reporters in English that she was saddened by the suffering of her fellow citizens and accused Thaksin of siding with Cambodia.

Thaksin denied the allegation that a family feud was behind the Thai-Cambodian border conflict during the visit. The feud referred to the bitter fallout between Thaksin and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who formerly led Cambodia.

Ms Paetongtarn, who visited an evacuation centre in Surin last Sunday, was also on the receiving end of fury vented by an evacuee who blasted the government's indifference and slow reaction to the plight of people caught up in the cross-border violence.

Mr Stithorn said some critics have even raised suspicions that the border conflict may be tied to a secret deal between the Shinawatras and Hun Sen's clan.

Both families were previously known to share close ties until the fallout from a leaked phone call between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, in which she was heard trying to appease the strongman in light of the intensifying border conflict that sent her popularity into a tailspin.

"There is a strong sense that much remains hidden and there is growing suspicion that the two families may have had a hand in the escalation of the border situation," Mr Stithorn said.

Public confidence in Pheu Thai has already been eroding, as reflected in a NIDA Poll conducted in the second quarter. Ms Paetongtarn's support dropped sharply from 30.9% in the first quarter to just 9.2%.

This decline began before the border clashes erupted, he said. The quarterly opinion poll surveyed 2,000 people nationwide from June 19 to 25.

Mr Stithorn noted that the border violence has further weakened Pheu Thai's standing to the point where the government appears reluctant to dissolve the House, fearing the lack of public support and waning political momentum will result in a spectacular loss at the next polls.

"Whatever Thaksin does now will likely backfire. This is no longer his moment. In the next election, Pheu Thai will have an uphill battle and is unlikely to recover any lost ground," he said.

In the current climate where the military has emerged as the hero, public sentiment is likely to shift towards conservative parties when the next election comes round, Mr Stithorn said.

Any party that embraces nationalism and puts forward a strong figure similar to ex-PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, though not Gen Prayut himself, stands a strong chance of gaining public favour, he said.

The public will also seek out individuals with strong credentials and who are perceived as honest, capable, and knowledgeable, according to the analyst.

"Someone with a profile similar to that of former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, though not Mr Abhisit himself. His popularity isn't strong enough for a political comeback," he noted.

At this stage, Pheu Thai has little left to cling to and is in no position to effectively compete with other parties unless it invests far more resources than it has before in preparing for the polls, he said.

Even the main opposition People's Party appears to be just maintaining its current support, with signs of a slight decline at this stage, Mr Stithorn said.

The Bhumjaithai Party may see a modest increase in public support, but the party still lacks an edge, he added, noting that the party has yet to come up with policies that resonate with middle-class voters and conservative groups.

"Many voters are likely to look for a new political alternative ... one with stronger ideals than the current options. Whether such a party will emerge, however, remains to be seen," he said.