BJT's Anutin backs land use claim

'No one at fault' over Khao Kradong

Listen to this article

Anutin: Don't make this a political issue

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), defended the handling of the Khao Kradong land issue after the Ministry of Interior said the land belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Mr Anutin made his remarks on Saturday in response to the ministry's declaration, which confirmed the land belongs to the SRT in keeping with rulings by both the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court.

As a result, the ministry ordered the revocation of land rights over 5,000 rai, effective from Saturday.

A number of land deeds are held by members of the influential Chidchob family. Newin Chidchob is widely regarded as the key backer of the Bhumjaithai Party.

In response, Mr Anutin said that while he does not intend to defend any individual, he is confident all involved acted lawfully and in compliance with regulations and court rulings.

"Everyone should follow the law. Do not turn this into a political issue.

"Our main duty now is to protect the country, its sovereignty, its people, and those who stand on the frontlines," he said.

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday the Khao Kradong land is legally owned by the SRT, as confirmed by rulings from both the courts.

Mr Phumtham said King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V) had granted the land to the SRT for state use, and it was later certified by royal decree during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).

At that time, the SRT had already purchased the land from 18 families living in the area, ensuring the land returned fully to state ownership.

"Therefore, the way this state-owned land has been occupied by private firms is considered unlawful, and they have no legal right to claim it as their own," he said.

He added that investigations by authorities confirmed the land surrounding Khao Kradong is legally state land, and decisive action must now be taken.

Mapping has been completed, allowing the Department of Lands (DoL) to revoke land title deeds under Section 61 of the Land Code.

Deputy Interior Minister Dech-it Khaothong said the Administrative Court had earlier ordered a committee, established by the DoL director-general, to clarify land boundaries. However, the process was later halted, prompting criticism that the DoL had ignored the Supreme Court's ruling.