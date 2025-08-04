Pheu Thai official denies Khao Kradong 'witch hunt'

Activist Chuvit Kamolvisit pretends to eat a cake symbolisng a 5,083-rai plot of land in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram’s Muang district, in a press conference in Bangkok in 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Pheu Thai deputy spokeswoman Khattiya Sawatdiphol on Sunday responded to criticism from opposition parties that the Interior Ministry move to reclaim land at Khao Kradong is politically motivated.

She insisted the government was not using state mechanisms to target specific people, and the land recovery is based on legal proceedings and sound investigation.

The government was keen to reclaim public land belonging to all Thais, as ignoring even a single illegal land occupation undermines justice.

"The Pheu Thai Party will not allow national resources to be exploited for personal gains, regardless of who is involved or which party they belong to," she said.

The land recovery originally greenlit by former coalition partner the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), which controlled the Interior Ministry, involves legally solid processes including document verification, court rulings and enforcement by authorities, according to Ms Khattiya.

On Friday, Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Khao Kradong land is legally owned by the State Railway of Thailand, as confirmed by rulings from both the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court. Mapping has been completed, allowing the Department of Lands to revoke land title deeds under Section 61 of the Land Code.

As a result, the ministry ordered the revocation of land rights over 5,000 rai, effective from Saturday.

A number of land deeds are held by members of the influential Chidchob family. Newin Chidchob is widely regarded as the key backer of the Bhumjaithai Party.