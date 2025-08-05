Klatham eyes deputy speaker role

Listen to this article

The Klatham Party declared it will vie for the post of first deputy House speaker following the disqualification of the ruling Pheu Thai Party's Pichet Chuamuangphan by the Constitutional Court last week.

Klatham secretary-general Phai Lik wrote on his Facebook that the party would like the opportunity to take on the deputy speaker post amid reports that the vote to find Mr Pichet's replacement is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Mr Pichet, who represented Chiang Rai, lost his MP status on Friday after the charter court ruled he had violated Section 144 of the Constitution by misusing state funds. The ruling, which also bans him from running for office for 10 years, effectively stripped him of his deputy speaker role.

Sathira Phuakprapan, Klatham MP for Chon Buri, said on Monday the party plans to nominate him for the post and that he is ready to serve as a nonpartisan coordinator in parliament.

He said the Klatham Party has been active in parliament, participating in debates, proposing laws and addressing constituents' concerns, which shows it is no less competent than any other political party.

Mr Sathira also noted that the first deputy House speaker role is not a guaranteed quota position for any party and that all parties have the right to put forward candidates.

His remarks are deemed in response to Pheu Thai list-MP and chief government whip Visuth Chainaroon's comments that the post should remain under Pheu Thai's quota.

When asked about Klatham's bid, Mr Visuth said that it is widely understood that the post belongs to Pheu Thai but expressed confidence that the issue would not cause a rift between the coalition partners.

He said Pheu Thai is expected to make a decision on Mr Pichet's replacement during a meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Visuth confirmed that the vote to select the new first deputy House speaker is scheduled to take place on Thursday, and the replacement needs to be finalised soon because the second and third readings of the crucial 2026 budget expenditure bill are set for Aug 13–15.

Asked if he would be nominated for the post, Mr Visuth said that Pheu Thai has several capable candidates and he would prefer to be considered only as a last resort.

Among other potential candidates reportedly under consideration are Nan MP Cholnan Srikaew and Mr Visuth himself.

On Saturday, Pheu Thai Party spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta said the party would also discuss candidates to contest the by-election in Chiang Rai's Constituency 7 to replace Mr Pichet.

The Election Commission is required to hold a by-election within 45 days of its ruling.