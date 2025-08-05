PM 'has no plan' to quit before ruling

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addresses a leaked audio clip circulating on social media, in which she was heard trying to appease the president of Cambodia’s Senate, Hun Sen, over the border conflict, at Government House on June 18. She confirmed that the voice in the clip is indeed hers. (Photo: Government House)

Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, rejected reports which suggest the premier would resign before the Constitutional Court issues a ruling on the leaked recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Several media reports claimed Ms Paetongtarn is planning to quit as premier before the court hands down the ruling to avoid a guilty verdict in the case. If she steps down early, the case would be aborted, saving her from a political ban that comes with an unfavourable ruling.

Responding to questions from the press about the rumour, Dr Prommin said on Monday there was no truth to such reports.

"I can confirm that she has no intention to resign at this time," he said. "We are proceeding in strict accordance with the law, and we stand by the legitimacy of our actions."

Dr Prommin said Ms Paetongtarn was confident about her prospects, as she had no other intentions but to guide the country away from the security crisis unfolding along the border.

He said as the nation's leader, Ms Paetongtarn consulted thoroughly with security agencies, including the military and the National Security Council, before implementing any measures.

She made informal calls to individuals outside official channels to help defuse tensions and prevent violent confrontations with Cambodia, Dr Prommin said.

"I believe her intention was to act responsibly as the country's leader. Despite being suspended from official duties by the Constitutional Court, she respects the court's authority and awaits its ruling.

"She hopes the decision will reflect her commitment and determination to guide Thailand towards peace as swiftly as possible," Dr Prommin said.

When asked whether the explanation submitted to the court, if viewed strictly in legal terms, could potentially constitute an ethical breach, Dr Prommin said the facts of the case, surrounding circumstances, and relevant legal provisions had all been carefully considered.

He said the written statement had clearly addressed the ethical allegations and cited pertinent legal statutes.

"It will be up to the court to make the final decision," Dr Prommin said.