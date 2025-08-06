Anutin warns Department of Lands of litigation risk

Listen to this article

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) leader Anutin Charnvirakul has called on the newly appointed director-general of the Department of Lands (DoL) to adhere to the rule of law in resolving the land dispute in Khao Kradong, Buri Ram province.

He warned that failure to do so could prompt legal action from local residents seeking justice.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Anutin also expressed concern that the case could damage investor confidence.

The former interior minister noted that all land transactions in the area were carried out through the DoL and backed by official title deeds, with investors acting in good faith.

"If title deeds can later be revoked or challenged, no one will want to invest in rural areas," he said.

"Investments will end up being concentrated in cities, where land ownership is less likely to be contested."

He also revealed that during his tenure as interior minister, he had asked the DoL's former director-general for clarification on the legal status of the land.

The response, he said, affirmed the landowners' rights under the current legal framework.

He said officials could face legal challenges from over 900 families who own plots in the area.

He noted that similar cases had resulted in senior officials being found guilty of abusing their authority.

Mr Anutin said the matter should not be politicised.

"The country suffers when politics is driven by revenge," he said. "This should not be about settling political scores."

The BJT is set to hold a press conference on Thursday to address the ongoing dispute, which intensified after Interior Minister Bhumtham Wechayachai announced plans to reclaim the land and return it to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), based on rulings by the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court.

Much of the disputed land is held by the Chidchob family, and the newly appointed DoL director-general is expected to oversee the formal transfer of ownership back to the SRT.

The area in question is considered a strategic location for large-scale sports infrastructure, including international motorsport venues.