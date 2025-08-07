DSI accused of stalling land row case

Listen to this article

The Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has accused the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) of stalling a high-profile land encroachment case in Ubon Ratchathani province, allegedly involving a billion-baht starch company and members of a politically influential family.

Supachai Jaisamut, head of the BJT's legal team, yesterday criticised the DSI for its delayed investigation into the high-profile case, claiming the hold-up may be politically motivated and could allow the statute of limitations to expire.

The case centres around a land encroachment incident in tambon Si Wichian in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district.

A company named Eiam E-San Tapioca Starch Industry Co Ltd, owned by Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol's family, allegedly dug three large reservoirs on 17 rai of public land to support its factory's operations.

Mr Supachai said this violated the Forests Act, the Land Code and the Criminal Code.

He said the case involved four offenders, including Eiam E-San Tapioca Starch Industry Co Ltd, Ms Sudawan, former deputy transport minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol and Yolada Wangsuphakijkosol, president of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO). All three individuals are members of the same family.

Mr Supachai expressed concern the case, first forwarded to the DSI by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in 2019, remains unresolved six years later. The statute of limitations would expire soon.

He also asked whether suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra holds a share in the company and has been assisting in postponing the case.

Mr Supachai likened the case to another one involving Nathaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the Ombudsman's Office, whose arrest appeared to have been delayed by the DSI even after it obtained an arrest warrant against him.

Mr Nathaporn was finally arrested and sent to prison after Mr Supachai called on the DSI to apprehend him during the last 14 days of the case's statute of limitations.

"Is the DSI going to let this case expire? This kind of behaviour raises public suspicion about whether the DSI is serving parties and whether it is merely a tool used to persecute political opponents.

"Today, we must ask: how many other cases like this are hidden from the public?" said Mr Supachai.