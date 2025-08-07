Pheu Thai MP secures deputy speaker’s post

Listen to this article

Pheu Thai Party MP Chaiya Promma has been selected as first deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, replacing the governing party’s Pichet Chuamuangphan, who was thrown out of parliament by the Constitutional Court on Aug 1 for misusing state funds.

Mr Chaiya, an MP for Nong Bua Lam Phu and former deputy agriculture minister, was nominated on Thursday by Sorawong Thienthong, a Pheu Thai MP for Sa Kaeo, without any opponent.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Chaiya pledged to use his knowledge and political experience to enhance the work of the legislative branch and ensure it would be an institution people could continue to count on.

Before the vote took place, the chamber was thrown into chaos when Koravee Prisananantakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, proposed an urgent motion to discuss assistance measures for people displaced by the Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

Watcharapol Khaokham, a Pheu Thai MP for Udon Thani, responded that the vote for the deputy speaker would not take long, especially if the opposition did not nominate anyone. This prompted Mr Koravee to propose a quorum check.

Deputy House Speaker Chalard Khamchuang, who presided over the meeting, agreed to a roll call.

The check confirmed that 248 MPs out of 492 were present, or two more than the minimum requirement.

The opposition MPs did not join the quorum check.