Acting PM issues policy directives to better aid public

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, also acting prime minister, issues policy directives to provincial governors and senior officials during a high-level meeting at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Interior)

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday laid down urgent policy directives to provincial governors and senior officials, calling for faster and more effective responses to deliver government policies as well as better serve the people.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Mr Phumtham, who is also the acting prime minister, said the ministry's goal under his leadership is to turn government policies into actions that resolve long-standing problems and build sustainable happiness.

Threats such as narcotics, call-centre gangs and illegal online gambling and promoting people's well-being fall under the ministry's responsibility, he said.

Mr Phumtham said the growing abuse of illicit drugs is one of the most pressing issues and urged provincial governors to act as "commanders" in this ongoing battle and work closely with other security agencies in suppressing narcotics.

"Governors must take charge and coordinate efforts with security units. Only concerted efforts can solve this problem," he said.

Addressing the problem of household debt, he stressed the importance of saving and financial discipline, and proposed the establishment of a special mechanism to protect people from illegal lenders who charge excessive interest rates.

He said the ministry plays a pivotal role in driving grassroots economic development and each province should identify its strengths and find ways to build on them.

The minister also called for faster disbursement of funds, especially for emergency aid. He suggested that changes must be adopted if necessary.

He pointed to his recent visit to a flood-affected community in Chiang Rai province where financial aid had to undergo several steps before reaching those in need.

Meanwhile, the slow disbursement of financial support to those affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict also attracted attention when the provincial governors of Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani were summonsed by the House committee on administration to explain delays and inconsistencies in the distribution of emergency funds.

Mr Phumtham also defended the recent ministerial order easing poker restrictions, saying it was not part of the effort to legalise gambling in general. He said the easing was to allow for poker to be played as a sport which would still be governed by an authorised association.

He also called for the adoption of technologies to streamline work and place the public's interests first.

"The ministry has the mechanisms and tools to work with all sectors. We can work and ensure that the government's policies are implemented to resolve the country's crises," he said.