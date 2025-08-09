'Black arts' sunk Senate poll petition

Listen to this article

Premsak Piayura

Senator Premsak Piayura accused influential figures in the Senate of using intimidation and covert tactics to pressure independent senators into withdrawing their signatures from a petition seeking the removal of 136 other senators over alleged election collusion.

Dr Premsak, who initiated the petition, said on Friday that he was informed by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday that the petition had failed to secure the required number of endorsements and could not proceed.

The petition followed the July 17 investigation report by the Election Commission's 26th subcommittee, which suggested that the 136 senators may have violated the organic law on Senate elections.

Under the petition, the Senate Speaker would forward the case to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the 136 senators should lose their positions over alleged collusion in the Senate election process, and to partially suspend their duties related to political appointments pending the court's ruling.

Dr Premsak said the required 20 signatures had initially been gathered, but several senators later withdrew their names, rendering the petition invalid.

He claimed these senators were threatened by influential peers with lawsuits, ethics complaints, or even public ridicule if they refused to withdraw their support.

He also compared his petition to one submitted by "blue-affiliated" senators seeking a Constitutional Court ruling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which he said was processed and forwarded to the court within a single day.

Such double standards, he argued, undermine the integrity of parliament and show that the Senate majority does not respect the democratic process.

Dr Premsak said he would attempt to gather signatures again to ensure the matter reaches the Constitutional Court.

"This isn't about the 136 senators -- it's about the parliamentary system. If the minority has no voice, then one day the people may have no voice in this country either," he said.

The Senate Secretariat confirmed the petition had failed to secure the required support of at least one-tenth of the chamber, or 20 senators, due to three withdrawals.

Two senators claimed their signatures had been forged. Another said she misunderstood the petition. This reduced the valid signatories to 18, falling short of the required number. As a result, the petition was not forwarded to the court. The Secretariat said checks found five signatures did not match the samples on record.