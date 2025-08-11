House called in to debate budget cuts

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has called a special parliamentary session from Wednesday to Friday to deliberate the 3.78-trillion-baht budget after the review panel trimmed nearly nine billion baht and reallotted funds to seven agencies, reports say.

The schedule came after a budget committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, completed its vetting of the bill ahead of the next fiscal year starting on Oct 1.

The 2026 budget of over 3.7 trillion baht is said to have been reduced by a total of 8.92 billion baht.

All ministries and state agencies will suffer, with the top five reductions seeing the Interior Ministry cut by 2.148 billion baht, parliamentary agencies by 880 million baht, the Transport Ministry 795 million baht, the Public Health Ministry 693 million baht and the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry by 459 million baht.

The saving has seen 8.69 billion baht assigned to cabinet-proposed agencies and 230 million baht to parliamentary bodies, courts, constitutional groups and the Office of the Attorney-General.

The vetting also led to some agencies receiving additional allocations, including state enterprises (+4.9 billion baht) for land and civil works under the Orange Line metro project (Bang Khun Non–Thailand Cultural Centre); and the Finance Ministry (+1.5 billion baht) to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and IMF.

Other to benefit were the central budget for emergency and urgent state operations relating to security, public order, and disaster response (+1 billion baht) and the Labour Ministry (+1 billion baht).

Danuporn Punnakanta, Pheu Thai Party-list MP and party spokesman, said the second and third readings will be crucial in setting the economic direction for the coming year.

"I believe the deliberations will proceed smoothly, allowing the government to drive forward its policies to address the people's problems," he said.