Pheu Thai wants delay in ruling on suspended PM

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra waves as she leaves Government House on July 1 after learning the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend her from duty pending its deliberation of a case against her involving a phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Chanat Katanyu

The Pheu Thai Party has called on the Constitutional Court to postpone its decision whether to remove suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office over a leaked audio clip of a telephone conversation between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Ahead of Wednesday’s weekly meeting, Pheu Thai list MP Cherdchai Tantisirin outlined several reasons to postpone the court’s decision. He said Ms Paetongtarn should retain her position as the country is now facing a border crisis, a tariff situation and other domestic issues like drugs or the Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram province.

He suggested that the court pause the case for six months and then schedule a ruling once key problems are resolved, arguing that having a prime minister in action is preferable to an acting one in times of crisis.

Mr Cherdchai also said that if a negative ruling awaits in Ms Paetongtarn's case, the party's candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri will be given the support to take up the prime ministership. This is pending the feedback on Mr Chaikasem's nomination, however, with the last option being to dissolve the parliament, he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Paetongtarn, accompanied by her husband, attended a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang on Tuesday to mark Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s birthday.

She greeted the press by saying, "I have been missing you", but did not reply when asked about a speculation that she might resign ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Tourism and Sports Minister and Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong dismissed claims Ms Paetongtarn would step down after the 2026 budget bill passes.

Thirty-six senators filed a court petition to remove Ms Paetongtarn from office after a June leak of a phone conversation between her and Hun Sen.

The suspended PM confirmed it was authentic but described it as a private and diplomatic exchange aimed at preserving peace and Thai sovereignty.

The Constitutional Court voted 5–4 to grant Ms Paetongtarn a final extension until Aug 4 to submit her defence.