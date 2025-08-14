Suspended PM won’t confirm she will be in court on her birthday

Paetongtarn tight-lipped when asked about phone-call case that could lead to her removal

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (right) is accompanied by Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri as she arrives at parliament in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has not confirmed if she will be in court on Aug 21 to give evidence about her controversial phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen, saying only that the date is her birthday.

At parliament on Thursday, reporters tried repeatedly to get Ms Paetongtarn to comment on the case that could lead to her removal from office. The court suspended her as prime minister on July 1 pending a ruling, which it has scheduled for Aug 29.

Although the questions were repeated, Ms Paetongtarn did not answer. “Oops, August 21 is just a birthday,” she said.

Reporters asked why she did not give a clear answer, and whether she was worried about the court’s invitation for her to testify.

She remained tight-lipped and left the scene with Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri from her ruling Pheu Thai Party.

The youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is the subject of a petition from a group of senators, who complained to the court about her honesty and ethics in relation to the call with the former Cambodian prime minister on June 15.

The recording of the private conversation was leaked to the media on June 18 at a time when border tensions with the neighbouring country were growing.

In the conversation Ms Paetongtarn was heard making derogatory remarks about the commander of the 2nd Army Region, as well as showing a submissive tone towards “uncle” Hun Sen and signalling a readiness to comply with the Cambodian strongman’s demands.

Ms Paetongtarn has insisted that her comments reflected a negotiating tactic to protect the national interest, in hopes that Hun Sen would agree on ways to settle the dispute. She has already outlined her position in a written defence statement submitted to the court.

The court has scheduled a witness hearing for Aug 21, during which it will hear from Ms Paetongtarn and the secretary-general of the National Security Council. If either of them fails to appear, the court said, it will be regarded as a waiver of their right to testify, and their absence will not delay the proceedings.

The court has also instructed both the petitioners and Ms Paetongtarn to submit closing statements in writing no later than Aug 27.

The case centres on whether Ms Paetongtarn’s position as prime minister should be deemed to be automatically terminated under Sections 170 and 160 of the constitution, which pertain to the ethical standards and integrity required of cabinet ministers.

Ms Paetongtarn continues to serve in the cabinet because she managed to be appointed as culture minister in a reshuffle on the same day that she was suspended as prime minister.