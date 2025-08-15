Paetongtarn submits defence

Listen to this article

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also the Culture Minister, arrives in parliament to observe the second and third readings of the 2026 Budget Bill. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted her defence to the Constitutional Court, in which she claimed the remarks she made in the leaked recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen were part of her negotiating technique -- not an improper offer of favours.

In the written clarification submitted to the court, she addressed a particularly contentious remark from the audio clip, in which she said: "If there's anything you want, just let me know -- I'll take care of it."

Ms Paetongtarn argued that her remark was intended solely to encourage the other side to articulate their conditions or expectations first, which she said was a key principle of negotiation. She explained that the phrase was used as part of an interest-based negotiation approach, which was aimed at uncovering the needs of the other party without directly challenging their position.

"The intention was to open space for mutual understanding by identifying true interests behind the other side's stance," she stated, "so that these could be used as a basis for further negotiations to de-escalate tensions."

Ms Paetongtarn insisted she had no intention of accepting or acting on every proposal made during the conversation. She cited a specific instance in which Hun Sen suggested that if Thailand opens its border checkpoint first, Cambodia would follow within five hours.

"In response, I proposed that both sides reopen the border simultaneously," she said, adding that Hun Sen neither acknowledged nor agreed to the revised condition. Likewise, she said, she did not accept the original proposal made by the Cambodian side.

She emphasised that any offer or condition presented by Cambodia must be deliberated by Thailand's national security agencies before a deal could be struck.

Ms Paetongtarn also addressed her remarks concerning Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, which critics say portrayed him as an adversary.

She explained that her comments followed an attempt by Hun Sen's aide called Huot to justify Cambodia's decision to close the border checkpoint.

According to her account, Mr Huot claimed that the order stemmed from Hun Sen's dissatisfaction with the Second Army Region commander.

"I was therefore compelled to employ a negotiation technique that separates the problem from the individual," Ms Paetongtarn said in the statement.

"It was not a criticism or a suggestion that the commander was in opposition to the Thai government."

She stressed that her explanation to the Cambodian side aimed to foster understanding and signal the Thai administration's intention to preserve peace, rather than to concede or favour any party.

"My conduct was grounded in diplomatic principles aimed at maintaining national stability and preventing the escalation of conflict," she added.

Ms Paetongtarn further informed the Constitutional Court that, following the leak of the recording, she had personally offered an explanation and issued an apology to the commander of the Second Army Region.

She added that the commander had publicly affirmed he took no offence at her remarks and held no grievances over the matter.

He also confirmed that there is no conflict between the prime minister and the Second Army Region, and that the issue had no impact on the operational duties of the armed forces, Ms Paetongtarn said.

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the case on Aug 29. The court's judges will determine whether the conversation constitutes a serious breach of ethics under the constitution.

When asked if the premier will attend the witness hearing on Aug 21, Ms Paetongtarn told the media that her birthday falls on Aug 21.

When asked by reporters if she would stay until the very last moment as prime minister, Ms Paetongtarn did not answer.